Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 205,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 718.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 175,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.