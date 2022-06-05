Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 317.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $31,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $264.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day moving average of $271.21. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Rogers’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

