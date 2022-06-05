Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $33,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 834,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 141,998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

