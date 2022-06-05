Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535,355 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $34,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,146,000 after acquiring an additional 198,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,937,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

