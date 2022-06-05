Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 603,623 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.23% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -244.89%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

