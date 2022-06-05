Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 589,861 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,574,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $3.63 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

