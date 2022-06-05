Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

LBTYA stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,690 shares of company stock worth $4,823,797 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.