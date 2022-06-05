Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,690 shares of company stock worth $4,823,797 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
