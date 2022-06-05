Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 410,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on IPSC shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a current ratio of 16.62. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.