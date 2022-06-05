84,700 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Textron by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $66.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

