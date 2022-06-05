Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $6.60 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at $31,934,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,331.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,845 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

