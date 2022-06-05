Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,287 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Boot Barn by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

