Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 124,307 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after acquiring an additional 225,519 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 397,170 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

