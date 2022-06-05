Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 96.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 123,760 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $3,287,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,694. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

