Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE NI opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

