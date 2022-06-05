Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of ReNew Energy Global worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of RNW opened at $7.09 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

