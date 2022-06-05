Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 248,700 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

