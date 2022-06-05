Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Curis worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Curis by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after buying an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRIS. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

