SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,229,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

