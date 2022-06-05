Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

KSS stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

