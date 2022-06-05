Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average of $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

