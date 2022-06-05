Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.67 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.69.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.