Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.44% of Allegheny Technologies worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.