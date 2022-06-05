Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 72,382 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,382 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.