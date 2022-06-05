Credit Suisse AG Has $17.72 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,099 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

MGP stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

