Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $84.92 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

