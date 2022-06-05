Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $7.12 Million in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Spire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

