Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 446,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Himax Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,284,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 86,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 124,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 134,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.