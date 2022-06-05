Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 346.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.