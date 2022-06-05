311,000 Shares in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 311,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.62% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

GHRS stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. GH Research PLC has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

