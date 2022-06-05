Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $7.31 Million Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 400,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,229,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.