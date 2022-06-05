Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2,672.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of ALLETE worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.71%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

