Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 608,800 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 608,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 973,401 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

