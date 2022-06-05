Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706,133 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $32,977,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,846 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEIP. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.