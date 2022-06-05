Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $121,795,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $221.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.