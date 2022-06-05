Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 4,014.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Frontier Group worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Frontier Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Frontier Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Frontier Group stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of -0.11.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

