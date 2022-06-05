Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after buying an additional 1,583,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,292,000 after buying an additional 376,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,216,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 296,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,833 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $926.67 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

