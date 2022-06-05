Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 321,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,017,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.53 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

