International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,774,000 after purchasing an additional 237,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

