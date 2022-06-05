Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 91,328 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in YETI by 1,550.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $60,545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in YETI by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

