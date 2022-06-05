Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $175,668. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.