Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,391,000 after buying an additional 263,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,687,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

