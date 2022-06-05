Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897,064 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

AES opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

