Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 52,865 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Stratasys worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Stratasys by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.73 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.