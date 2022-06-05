Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 27,445 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.37.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.