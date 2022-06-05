BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 67.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 35.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:FRA opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.