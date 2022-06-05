Credit Suisse AG Buys New Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 795,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.53% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

SKIN opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.71. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

