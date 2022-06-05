Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.73 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

