Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,027 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $15,432,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE LNC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

