MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of MSA Safety worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $172.31.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 408.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

