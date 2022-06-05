Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

